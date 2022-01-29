Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 2,773 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

