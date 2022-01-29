Rewardiqa (REW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $26,001.29 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063998 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

