Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Receives $10.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMNI shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

RMNI opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $192,606.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $4,936,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,598 shares of company stock worth $6,809,426 in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 28.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 338,486 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 46.5% during the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 413,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

