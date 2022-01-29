Rinet Co LLC Has $13.29 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rinet Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 38,929 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.5% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $301.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.33.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $25,463,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.51.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

