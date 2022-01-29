Rinet Co LLC Invests $216,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Amundi acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

