Rinet Co LLC Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rinet Co LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.69 and a one year high of $118.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

