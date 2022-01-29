Rinet Co LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 43,675.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 19,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,889,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,831.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,806.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,801.56 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

