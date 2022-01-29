Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Issues Earnings Results

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

RVSB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,395. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $169.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

