Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,395. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $169.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

