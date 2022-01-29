Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) a $144.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.50.

NYSE OSK opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

