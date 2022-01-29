Robert W. Baird Lowers Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $26.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HAYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 12,772 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $305,506.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,969,164 shares of company stock worth $60,260,927 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $12,448,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth $12,287,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

