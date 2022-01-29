Robert W. Baird Lowers Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $26.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
HAYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.13.
Shares of HAYW stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65.
In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 12,772 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $305,506.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,969,164 shares of company stock worth $60,260,927 in the last three months.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $12,448,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth $12,287,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
