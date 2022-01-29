Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HOOD opened at $12.73 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,385 shares of company stock worth $4,898,853 over the last 90 days.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.96.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

