Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 3,439 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

PM stock opened at $103.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

