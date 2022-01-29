Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 20,492 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 740.2% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,892,000 after acquiring an additional 203,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $119.83 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

