Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 8,310 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 847,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,691,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONG stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $80.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.