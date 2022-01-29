Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. trimmed its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

NYSE:RKT opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

