ROCKI (ROCKI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. ROCKI has a market cap of $1.24 million and $135,725.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROCKI coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.07 or 0.06772426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,424.04 or 0.99852835 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003150 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app

ROCKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars.

