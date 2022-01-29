Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation updated its FY22 guidance to $10.50-11.10 EPS.
ROK traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.60. 1,312,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.90. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99.
ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
