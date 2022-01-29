Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation updated its FY22 guidance to $10.50-11.10 EPS.

ROK traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.60. 1,312,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.90. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

