Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$72.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications to a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.14.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$65.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.11. The firm has a market cap of C$32.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$54.69 and a 52-week high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

