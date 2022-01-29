Rosenblatt Securities Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $120.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STX. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of STX stock opened at $107.02 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $824,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 169,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,972,000 after acquiring an additional 241,439 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,246 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

