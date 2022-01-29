Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Sells 486 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,907 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 3.1% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Illumina by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $331.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.58. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.29.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,404. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

