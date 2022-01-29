Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $271.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.