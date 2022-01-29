Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.8% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $37,344,317. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $145.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $230.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

