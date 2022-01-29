Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Short Interest Up 936.7% in January

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a growth of 936.7% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Roth CH Acquisition III in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCR. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Roth CH Acquisition III by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,057,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 853,104 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,416,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Roth CH Acquisition III by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

ROCR opened at $9.97 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition III has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

