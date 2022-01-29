Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $75.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVLT. William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,213,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.