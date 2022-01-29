Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

