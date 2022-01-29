Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 231.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of RUPRF opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

