Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 21,744 Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

Shares of TRMR opened at $13.39 on Friday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 21.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.