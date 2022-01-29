Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 785 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after buying an additional 254,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 19.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 593,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $144.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.85 and a fifty-two week high of $257.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.49.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

