Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 64.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSA opened at $9.72 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

