Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 108,631 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Veritex by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Veritex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veritex by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.