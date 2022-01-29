Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,420 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

RLI stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average of $107.54. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

