Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,595 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 80.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

