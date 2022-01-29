RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

