S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 730 ($9.85) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 800 ($10.79).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.19) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.82) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.82) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 863.33 ($11.65).

Shares of SFOR opened at GBX 494.50 ($6.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. S4 Capital has a one year low of GBX 405 ($5.46) and a one year high of GBX 878 ($11.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 568.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 679.65.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit bought 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 535 ($7.22) per share, for a total transaction of £49,487.50 ($66,766.73). Also, insider Martin Sorrell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 524 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($70,696.17).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

