Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 332,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 171,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

