Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAIA. Susquehanna began coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.93.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $270.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.47. Saia has a 52 week low of $175.24 and a 52 week high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Saia by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.