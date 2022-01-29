SakeToken (SAKE) One Day Volume Hits $10,316.00

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, SakeToken has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SakeToken has a total market capitalization of $931,094.18 and $10,316.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00106202 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SakeToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SakeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

