salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2,890.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,292 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

CRM opened at $222.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.06. The firm has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total transaction of $1,297,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,331 shares of company stock valued at $68,463,817. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

