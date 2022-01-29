Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.58

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €30.58 ($34.75) and traded as high as €32.28 ($36.68). Salzgitter shares last traded at €31.94 ($36.30), with a volume of 322,125 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on SZG. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.39) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.46 ($36.89).

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €31.04 and a 200-day moving average of €30.58.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

