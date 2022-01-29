San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Update

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the December 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $88,000.

SJT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 497,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,922. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 498.55% and a net margin of 92.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

