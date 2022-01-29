Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.31.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 27,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 243,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

