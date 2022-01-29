Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.