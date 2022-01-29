Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €124.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €124.00 ($140.91) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.55% from the stock’s current price.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($132.95) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €105.00 ($119.32).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €94.26 ($107.11) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €88.41 and its 200-day moving average is €86.89. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.