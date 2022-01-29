SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €135.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €135.00 ($153.41) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on SAP in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) target price on SAP in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €139.64 ($158.69).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €108.18 ($122.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $127.61 billion and a PE ratio of 22.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €121.31 and a 200-day moving average of €122.71. SAP has a one year low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a one year high of €129.74 ($147.43).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

