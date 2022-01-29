Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.85

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $2.80. Sappi shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

