Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Update

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SRSA stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 3,958.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 172.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

