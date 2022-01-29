Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS SHLRF remained flat at $$253.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.88. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $245.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

