Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
OTCMKTS SHLRF remained flat at $$253.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.88. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $245.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.
About Schindler
