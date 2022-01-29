Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Up 216.2% in January

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 216.2% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schmitt Industries stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Schmitt Industries worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schmitt Industries alerts:

NASDAQ SMIT opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.77. Schmitt Industries has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $8.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 214.81% and a negative net margin of 42.82%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schmitt Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.