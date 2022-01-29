Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 276.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,739,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277,333 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $360,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.57. The company has a market capitalization of $571 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

